Alleged drug deal: Court jails two of Abba Kyari’s co-defendants two years each
The Nation  - A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne to two years imprisonment for alleged drug deal.The convicts were linked to a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against K

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

