Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Release Nnamdi Kanu to me as 94th birthday gift, Mbazulike Amechi tells FG
News photo Vanguard News  - ELDER statesman and first Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, yesterday, expressed sadness over the alleged Federal government refusal to heed to his advice on the solution to the perceived insecurity in southeast.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why FG must release Nnamdi Kanu to me – Mbazulike Amaechi A First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi has asked the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu to him as his 94th birthday gift. Daily Times:
Why FG must release Nnamdi Kanu to me – Mbazulike Amaechi A First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi has asked the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu to him as his 94th birthday gift.
Release Nnamdi Kanu To End Insecurity In South-East – Chief Amechi To FG The Will:
Release Nnamdi Kanu To End Insecurity In South-East – Chief Amechi To FG
“Why FG Must Release Nnamdi Kanu To Me” – Mbazulike Amaechi Reveals (Details below) Edujandon:
“Why FG Must Release Nnamdi Kanu To Me” – Mbazulike Amaechi Reveals (Details below)
Why FG must release Nnamdi Kanu to me – Mbazulike Amaechi Politics Nigeria:
Why FG must release Nnamdi Kanu to me – Mbazulike Amaechi


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 21 hours ago
3 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 “A stingy man cannot be our President – Rev. Fr Mbaka blasts Peter Obi (Video) - Edujandon, 9 hours ago
6 Senator Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership, joins APGA - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Lady swept away by flood after heavy downpour in Owerri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 18 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap journalist, Chuks Onuoha in Abia, demands N10 million as ransom - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info