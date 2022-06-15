Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate's region
News photo Daily Post  - The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to rumours of picking a Muslim as his running mate.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region, religion Nigerian Eye:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region, religion
Tinubu Breaks Silence On Running Mate’s Region, Speaks On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Naija News:
Tinubu Breaks Silence On Running Mate’s Region, Speaks On Muslim-Muslim Ticket
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals religion, zone of potential running mate Within Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals religion, zone of potential running mate
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Breaks Silence, Reveals Running Mate’s Region Tori News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Breaks Silence, Reveals Running Mate’s Region


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Real Life ‘Squid Game’: Netflix Announces Reality Show – See How To Apply - Naija News, 20 hours ago
4 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 23 hours ago
6 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 9 hours ago
7 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
10 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info