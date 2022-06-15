Post News
News at a Glance
Professor Femi Soyinka, Wole Soyinka's younger brother, dies at 85
Nigerian Tribune
- The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, Professor Femi
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Five Facts You Should Know About Wole Soyinka’s Late Brother, Femi Professor Femi, the younger brother of Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has died at the age of 85.
Vanguard News:
Prof. Wole Soyinka's brother, Femi dies at 85
The Nation:
Wole Soyinka’s brother Femi dies at 85
Tori News:
Five Facts You Should Know About Wole Soyinka’s Late Brother, Femi
More Picks
1
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Real Life ‘Squid Game’: Netflix Announces Reality Show – See How To Apply -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
4
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
23 hours ago
6
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
9 hours ago
7
Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
9
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
10
"Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album -
Legit,
6 hours ago
