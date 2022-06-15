Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arraign man in Port-Harcourt for defiling 9-year-old lover's niece
News photo Daily Post  - One Preye Harry, 38, who was accused of defiling a 9-year-old minor has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Choba Community, Obio-Akpor

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arraign man in Port-Harcourt for defiling 9-year-old lover’s niece Nigerian Eye:
Police arraign man in Port-Harcourt for defiling 9-year-old lover’s niece
Police Arraign Man In Port-Harcourt For Defiling 9-year-old Lover’s Niece Screen Gist:
Police Arraign Man In Port-Harcourt For Defiling 9-year-old Lover’s Niece
Man Arraigned For Defiling His Girlfriend’s 9-year-old Lover’s Niece News Breakers:
Man Arraigned For Defiling His Girlfriend’s 9-year-old Lover’s Niece
Man docked for defiling 9-year-old lover’s niece in Rivers Within Nigeria:
Man docked for defiling 9-year-old lover’s niece in Rivers


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 12 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
7 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
8 2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina's refusal to step down for Lawan - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info