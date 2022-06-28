Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tems Postpones Show After Being Diagnosed With Disease Affecting Her Voice
Talk Glitz  - Nigerian superstar, Tems is taking a break from music till further notice. The singer revealed this on Instagram after being diagnosed with reflux laryngitis. Tems announced that she has postponed her upcoming shows in line with the doctor’s directive.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

