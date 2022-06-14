Post News
News at a Glance
World Blood Donors Day 2022: Medical Scientist calls on National Blood Service Commission to start Cord Blood Banking in Nigeria
The News Chronicle
- World Blood Donor Day takes place on 14 June every year.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News Nigeria:
World Blood Donor Day | Nigeria Commemorates World Blood Donor Day, Targets Voluntary Donations
Vanguard News:
Blood Donor Day: Lagos short of 100,000 units of blood needs — Abayomi
Nigeria Health Watch:
Today is #WorldBloodDonorDay, themed "Donating blood is an act of solidarity: Join the effort and save lives." This year's focus highlights the critical role of voluntary blood donations in saving lives and strengthening community solidarity and ...
TV360 Nigeria:
World Blood Donors Day: Lagos in need of 100,000 units of blood-Abayomi
Silverbird TV:
World Blood Donor Day 2022 With a close look at this year’s World Blood Donor Day, “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.” Can you donate blood to your pet you love so much? Please make comments and share your views ...
NPO Reports:
Blood Donor Day: Commission Calls for Investment in Nigeria’s Blood Services
More Picks
1
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
21 hours ago
4
Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
6
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
8
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
9
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
8 hours ago
10
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
