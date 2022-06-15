Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian forces kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy market and camps in Borno
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some terrorists linked to the Islamic State’s West Africa Province have been neutralized by troops of Operation Desert Sanity and the Civilian Joint Task Forces in an “ongoing offensive onslaught” in Borno State. The Nigerian Army said in a tweet ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian forces neutralise ISWAP terrorists in Borno TV360 Nigeria:
Nigerian forces neutralise ISWAP terrorists in Borno
Nigerian forces kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy market and camps in Borno Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian forces kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy market and camps in Borno
Nigerian forces kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy market and camps in Borno Within Nigeria:
Nigerian forces kill ISWAP terrorists, destroy market and camps in Borno
Soldiers Kill ISWAP Terrorists, Destroy Market And Camps in Borno (Photos) Tori News:
Soldiers Kill ISWAP Terrorists, Destroy Market And Camps in Borno (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 21 hours ago
4 Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info