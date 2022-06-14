Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him
Legit
- Naira Marley addressed the people who are hating on him. He vowed not to return the favour and said he is blessed by God. Nigerians have reacted differently.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
Naira Marley Reveals Why Some Nigerian Artists Hates Him
Yaba Left Online:
“I smoke to get fit” – Singer Naira Marley
Correct NG:
Why I smoke weed – Naira Marley reveals
The Dabigal Blog:
“I smoke to get fit” – Singer Naira Marley
Naija on Point:
Why I smoke weed – Naira Marley reveals
GL Trends:
Naira Marley discuss reasons some Nigerian artists dislike him
Instablog 9ja:
I smoke to get fit — Singer Naira Marley
Tunde Ednut:
Naira Marley Reveals Why Some Nigerian Artists Hates Him
Tori News:
Naira Marley Reveals Reason For Smoking
More Picks
1
Yobe APC senatorial primary winner refuses to step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan after he lost the presidential primary he contested in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
You're blinded by hatred for Buhari - Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
300-level UNN student stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
2 hours ago
8
2023: Peter Obi heads for Cairo to study Egypt's power sector, education -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
10
Gov. Wike approves payment of gratuities, death benefits to retired civil servants -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...