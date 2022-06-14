Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lady shares screenshot of message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Twitter user has shared screenshot of a message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k food she ordered (Screenshot)
Yaba Left Online:
Lady shares message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered
Olajide TV:
Lady shares screenshot of message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered
Naija Parrot:
Lady shares message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered
Tori News:
Lady Shares Screenshot Of Message She Received From A Man Who Asked Her Out On A Date And Made Her Pay For What She Ordered
More Picks
1
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
21 hours ago
4
Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
6
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Group urges INEC to extend voter registration deadline -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
8
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
9
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
8 hours ago
10
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
