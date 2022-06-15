Amber Heard rubbishes report she has been cut from Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp trial







A Warner Bros. source reportedly claimed that studio bosses had quietly axed Heard’s scenes Linda Ikeji Blog - Amber Heard has rubbished reports of her being cut from the Aquaman sequel.A Warner Bros. source reportedly claimed that studio bosses had quietly axed Heard’s scenes



News Credibility Score: 99%