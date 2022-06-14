Post News
Fresh News
Fresh News
News at a Glance
"I have an issue and it's taking my life" Actress Ada Ameh discloses mental health challenge (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ada Ameh has opened up about the mental health challenge she's facing.
The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she has "an issue" that is affecting her life.
&nb
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“I have an issue that is taking my life” – Ada Ameh discloses mental health challenge [Video]
Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Ada Ameh opens up on mental health battle
Gist Reel:
I’ve an issue right now and it’s taking over my life, but we will get over it - Actress Ada Ameh discloses her mental health issues
Naija Parrot:
“I have an issue and it’s taking my life” – Actress Ada Ameh cries out over mental health challenge (video)
Naija News:
Actress Ada Ameh Cries Out Over An Issue Currently Taking Her Life
More Picks
1
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
3 hours ago
2
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
You're blinded by hatred for Buhari - Femi Adesina fires back at Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Unknown gunmen kill 2 at Aba waterside Bridge -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
Obi Cubans shares lovely family photos to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
18 hours ago
7
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
8
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
10
Gov. Wike approves payment of gratuities, death benefits to retired civil servants -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
