Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Wednesday declared his intention to work towards the success of the All Progressive’s Congress presidential candidate, Read more
9News Nigeria

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu The Nation:
2023: I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu
2023: I’m ready to work for Tinubu – Kalu Daily Trust:
2023: I’m ready to work for Tinubu – Kalu
Group To Work For Tinubu’s Victory In Niger Leadership:
Group To Work For Tinubu’s Victory In Niger
2023: I’ll work for APC, Tinubu’s victory –Kalu – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
2023: I’ll work for APC, Tinubu’s victory –Kalu – The Sun Nigeria
Orji Kalu promises to work for Tinubu same way he worked for Lawan Pulse Nigeria:
Orji Kalu promises to work for Tinubu same way he worked for Lawan
2023:  I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu News Diary Online:
2023:  I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu
2023: I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu Prompt News:
2023: I’ll work for Tinubu same way I worked for Lawan – Kalu


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 17 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
6 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 Senator Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership, joins APGA - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Lady swept away by flood after heavy downpour in Owerri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info