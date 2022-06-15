Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wande Coal's Entourage Accused of Beating Up A Man Over A Parking Space.
Legit 9ja  - The entourage of popular Nigerian music star, Wande Coal have been reportedly alleged to have assaulted the brother of a Twitter human rights activist.According to the Twitter user, Folarin, his elder brother was mercilessly beaten simply because his ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wande Coal, Crew Accused Of Beating Up A Man The Guardian:
Wande Coal, Crew Accused Of Beating Up A Man
Nigerian tweep accuses Wande Coal, entourage of assaulting brother Daily Trust:
Nigerian tweep accuses Wande Coal, entourage of assaulting brother
Singer Wande Coal, crew accused of assaulting man in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Singer Wande Coal, crew accused of assaulting man in Lagos
Singer Wande Coal, Crew Allegedly Assault Man In Lagos Independent:
Singer Wande Coal, Crew Allegedly Assault Man In Lagos
Man Calls Out Wande Coal For Beating Up His Brother Talk Glitz:
Man Calls Out Wande Coal For Beating Up His Brother
Wande Coal And His Crew Accused Of Beating Up A Young Man To A Pulp Sidomex Entertainment:
Wande Coal And His Crew Accused Of Beating Up A Young Man To A Pulp


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 1 day ago
5 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 11 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
9 Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info