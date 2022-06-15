Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian athletes storm Benin for world championships and commonwealth games trials
AIT  - All is now set for what would be a ‘Championship of Stars’ in Nigeria as top athletes are set to storm Benin City, Edo State to jostle for qualification to represent Nigeria at the Athletics World Championship and the Commonwealth Games. The Athletics ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Six Reigning African Champions Storm Benin For Commonwealth Games, World Championship Tickets Complete Sports:
Six Reigning African Champions Storm Benin For Commonwealth Games, World Championship Tickets
6 African champs storm Benin for C The Guardian:
6 African champs storm Benin for C'wealth Games, World Championship tickets
C’wealth Games, World Championship trials: Six African champions storm Benin for tickets – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
C’wealth Games, World Championship trials: Six African champions storm Benin for tickets – The Sun Nigeria
6 African champs storm Benin for C’wealth Games, World Championship tickets News Breakers:
6 African champs storm Benin for C’wealth Games, World Championship tickets


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 17 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
6 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 Senator Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership, joins APGA - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Lady swept away by flood after heavy downpour in Owerri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info