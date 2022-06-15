Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LASEMA battles fire in Ikoyi residence - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) reportedly battle a fire that broke out at an Ikoyi residence.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi Daily Post:
LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi
LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi Prompt News:
LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi
LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
LASEMA battles raging fire in Ikoyi — NEWSVERGE
LASEMA battles fire in Ikoyi residence News Breakers:
LASEMA battles fire in Ikoyi residence


   More Picks
1 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 23 hours ago
5 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 9 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
9 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 Owo massacre: Southwest will not tolerate unprovoked attacks - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info