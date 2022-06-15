Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano Assembly Grants Ganduje’s N10bn Loan Request For Security Infrastructure
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s loan request of N10bn Nigerian Tribune:
Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s loan request of N10bn
Kano Assembly approves N10 billion loan request for purchase of CCTV cameras AIT:
Kano Assembly approves N10 billion loan request for purchase of CCTV cameras
Kano assembly grants Ganduje’s N10bn loan request to purchase CCTVs, other gadgets The Street Journal:
Kano assembly grants Ganduje’s N10bn loan request to purchase CCTVs, other gadgets
Kano Assembly Approves Ganduje’s Loan Request Of N10bn Naija News:
Kano Assembly Approves Ganduje’s Loan Request Of N10bn


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 1 day ago
5 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 11 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
9 Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info