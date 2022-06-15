Post News
News at a Glance
30 fraudsters picked up by the EFCC and you wonder how many more
YNaija
- In a statement, Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Command, says it has arrested 30 internet fraud…
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Abuja
EFCC:
30 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Abuja Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters.
Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
PM News:
30 Internet fraud suspects cracked in Abuja - P.M. News
More Picks
1
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
9 hours ago
3
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church -
Independent,
1 day ago
5
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
11 hours ago
6
Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
8
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
9
Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
