Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


30 fraudsters picked up by the EFCC and you wonder how many more
News photo YNaija  - In a statement, Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Command, says it has arrested 30 internet fraud…

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Abuja Vanguard News:
EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Abuja
30 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Abuja Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters. EFCC:
30 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Abuja Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters.
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
30 Internet fraud suspects cracked in Abuja - P.M. News PM News:
30 Internet fraud suspects cracked in Abuja - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Two Night Worshippers In Ogun Church - Independent, 1 day ago
5 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 11 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
9 Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info