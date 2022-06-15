Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari writes Senate to confirm Umar Yahaya as co-chair, governing council of unclaimed funds
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Umar Yahaya as co-chairman of the Governing Council

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Suspension Of Unions: ASUU Drags Obasaki, Others To Industrial Court - Independent, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 18 hours ago
3 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Senator Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership, joins APGA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
