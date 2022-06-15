Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs
Legit
- Nigerian singer Portable has called out Burna Boy for using some of his popular slangs. In the same breath, the Zazu crooner begged for a music collaboration.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
‘Do you want to help or rip me?’, Portable calls out Burna boy
Vanguard News:
Singer Portable Accuses Burna Boy of Using Him To Promote His Album Fast-rising singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has accused Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy of using his photo to promote his album and slang in his song.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"Don't rip me" Portable accuses Burna Boy of exploiting his intellectual properties (video)
Too Xclusive:
Portable Calls Out Burna Boy For Stealing His Contents
Not Just OK:
See Moment Portable Addressed Burna Boy For Using His Slang
The News Guru:
Singer Portable begs Burna Boy for collaboration
Tunde Ednut:
Portable Calls Out Burna Boy For Stealing His Contents
Gist Reel:
"Abi you wan rip me?" - Portable calls out Burna Boy (Video)
Mp3 Bullet:
Portable comes for Burna Boy for hijacking his slang
Tori News:
'You Wan Rip Me' – Portable Calls Out Burna Boy (Video)
More Picks
1
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs -
Legit,
20 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months -
The Will,
22 hours ago
9
FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...