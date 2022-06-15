Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Veteran actor Yinka Ogundaisi dies
The Nation  - Veteran actor Yinka Ogundaisi dies

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Veteran Actor Yinka Ogundaisi Dies After Long Battle With Paralysis | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Veteran Actor Yinka Ogundaisi Dies After Long Battle With Paralysis | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nollywood Mourns As Veteran Actor Dies Naija News:
Nollywood Mourns As Veteran Actor Dies
Veteran Actor Yinka Ogundaisi Dies After Long Battle With Paralysis News Breakers:
Veteran Actor Yinka Ogundaisi Dies After Long Battle With Paralysis
Popular Nollywood Actor Dies After Battling Sickness (Photo) Tori News:
Popular Nollywood Actor Dies After Battling Sickness (Photo)


