Gunmen abduct journalist in Abia The Nation - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped an Umuahia- based journalist Chuks Onuoha.It was gathered Onuoha was kidnapped at his residence at Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA in Abia State.Onuoha was a former Abia correspondent of The Sun



News Credibility Score: 99%