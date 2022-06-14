Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap journalist, Chuks Onuoha in Abia, demands N10 million as ransom
Legit  - Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a popular journalist in Umuahia, identified simply as Chucks Onuoha, from his Umungasi, Ohuhu Umuahia country home.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

