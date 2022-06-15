Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down – Frank Edwards reveals (Video)
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards has revealed what Nigerian youths will do if Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi decides to step down.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: What Nigerian youths will do if Peter Obi steps down – Frank Edwards Daily Post:
2023: What Nigerian youths will do if Peter Obi steps down – Frank Edwards
Frank Edward funnily describes treatment Peter Obi might get if he steps down Legit:
Frank Edward funnily describes treatment Peter Obi might get if he steps down
What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down – Frank Edwards reveals (Video) Gist Reel:
What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down – Frank Edwards reveals (Video)
What Nigerian Youths Will Do To Peter Obi If He Ever Thinks of Stepping Down – Frank Edwards Reveals (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
What Nigerian Youths Will Do To Peter Obi If He Ever Thinks of Stepping Down – Frank Edwards Reveals (VIDEO)
“What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down”– Frank Edwards [Video] Gist Lovers:
“What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down”– Frank Edwards [Video]


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 19 hours ago
5 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
7 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Impeachment: 24 Oyo Lawmakers Sign Notice As State Assembly Levels 5 Allegations Against Deputy Gov - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info