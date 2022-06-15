Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 9,747 officers and men to provide adequate security in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel, warns against compromise Daily Post:
Ekiti election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel, warns against compromise
Ekiti guber polls: NSCDC beefs up security, deploys 9,747 personnel Nigerian Tribune:
Ekiti guber polls: NSCDC beefs up security, deploys 9,747 personnel
Ekiti 2022: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for election The Nation:
Ekiti 2022: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for election
Ekiti guber: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel Peoples Daily:
Ekiti guber: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security News Diary Online:
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security
Ekiti election: NSCDC deploys 9747 personnel warns against compromise Eco City Reporters:
Ekiti election: NSCDC deploys 9747 personnel warns against compromise
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election Tunde Ednut:
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election Within Nigeria:
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election
Ekiti Guber: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to beef up security Nigerian Pilot:
Ekiti Guber: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to beef up security
Ekiti poll: NSCDC promises hitch-free election, Deploys 9,747 personnel Kemi Filani Blog:
Ekiti poll: NSCDC promises hitch-free election, Deploys 9,747 personnel
National Daily:
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security


   More Picks
1 Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 22 hours ago
9 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info