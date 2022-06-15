|
1
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross - Correct NG,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security - Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs - Legit,
20 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will,
22 hours ago
9
FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television,
17 hours ago