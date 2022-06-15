Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vice Presidential Candidate: Coalition Urges Buhari, APC To Pick Boss Mustapha
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coalition to APC: Pick Boss Mustapha as Tinubu The Cable:
Coalition to APC: Pick Boss Mustapha as Tinubu's running mate...
Running Mate: Coalition Urges Buhari, APC To Pick SGF Mustapha Leadership:
Running Mate: Coalition Urges Buhari, APC To Pick SGF Mustapha
He is loyal to Buhari - Groups ask Tinubu to pick Boss Mustapha as running mate Legit:
He is loyal to Buhari - Groups ask Tinubu to pick Boss Mustapha as running mate
Coalition To APC: Pick Boss Mustapha As Tinubu’s Running Mate… He Has No Baggage Information Nigeria:
Coalition To APC: Pick Boss Mustapha As Tinubu’s Running Mate… He Has No Baggage
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha - P.M. News PM News:
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha - P.M. News
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha News Breakers:
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha
2023: Boss Mustapha Emerges On List Of Recommendations To Become Tinubu Naija News:
2023: Boss Mustapha Emerges On List Of Recommendations To Become Tinubu's Running Mate


   More Picks
1 Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 22 hours ago
9 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info