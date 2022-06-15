Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Vice Presidential Candidate: Coalition Urges Buhari, APC To Pick Boss Mustapha
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Coalition to APC: Pick Boss Mustapha as Tinubu's running mate...
Leadership:
Running Mate: Coalition Urges Buhari, APC To Pick SGF Mustapha
Legit:
He is loyal to Buhari - Groups ask Tinubu to pick Boss Mustapha as running mate
Information Nigeria:
Coalition To APC: Pick Boss Mustapha As Tinubu’s Running Mate… He Has No Baggage
PM News:
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Vice Presidential slot: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha
Naija News:
2023: Boss Mustapha Emerges On List Of Recommendations To Become Tinubu's Running Mate
More Picks
1
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs -
Legit,
20 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months -
The Will,
22 hours ago
9
FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...