Mass metering programme: Phase 1 starts in August – NERC
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it will begin the second phase (Phase One) of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in August 2022.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Suspension Of Unions: ASUU Drags Obasaki, Others To Industrial Court - Independent, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 18 hours ago
3 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Senator Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership, joins APGA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
