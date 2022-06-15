Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Church Massacre: Islamic Leaders Sign Peace Pact With Christian Counterparts In Ogun, Say Muslims Are Not Killers
Sahara Reporters  - The leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have signed a pact to continue living in harmony.
This move to instil peace and harmony among adherents of the two religions followed the massacre ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

