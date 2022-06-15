Ondo Church Massacre: Islamic Leaders Sign Peace Pact With Christian Counterparts In Ogun, Say Muslims Are Not Killers

This move to instil peace and harmony among adherents of the two religions followed the massacre ... Sahara Reporters - The leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have signed a pact to continue living in harmony.



News Credibility Score: 99%