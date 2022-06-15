Post News
News at a Glance
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll
Channels Television
- Candidates in the Ekiti State governorship election on Wednesday signed a Peace Accord ahead of the poll billed for Saturday.
48 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
2022 Guber: 11 Ekiti Gov candidates sign Peace Accord, others absent
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Ekiti Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Accord Some of the candidates vying for the governorship seat of Ekiti State in Saturday’s election, have signed a peace accord.
AIT:
Ekiti governorship candidates sign peace accord
The Sun:
Ekiti 2022 : 11 out of 16 guber candidates sign peace accord – The Sun Nigeria
Inside Business Nigeria:
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Convener of National Peace Committee delivering address by the Chairman of the Peace Committee, General Abdusalam Abubakar at the signing of the Peace Accord by Candidates contesting Saturday's Governorship election.
TV360 Nigeria:
Ekiti Governorship election : Candidates across parties sign peace accord
NPO Reports:
Candidates, Parties Sign Peace Deals Ahead of Ekiti Election
More Picks
1
Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Naira Marley speaks on hate, highlights things that make people not like him -
Legit,
11 hours ago
3
Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ -
Olajide TV,
12 hours ago
5
Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
7
2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
8
2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina's refusal to step down for Lawan -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Diesel price may hit N1,500/litre, 75% filling stations closed – Marketers -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
