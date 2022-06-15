Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists
Channels Television  - The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sheriff Machina, has insisted that he won’t relinquish his ticket to Ahmed Lawan.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

