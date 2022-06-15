“A stingy man cannot be our President – Rev. Fr Mbaka blasts Peter Obi (Video) Edujandon - Prominent Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka has said that Peter Obi will not be accepted as the president of Nigeria. Father Mbaka, the head of the Adoration Ministry of Enugu, made the remarks at a prayer service held at his prayer hall today, Wednesday, ...



