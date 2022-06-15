Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

35 teenagers used as sex slaves rescued in Anambra
Daily Post  - The Anambra State Police Command have rescued 35 teenagers between 14 years and 17 years who were allegedly being used as sex slaves.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 19 hours ago
5 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
7 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Impeachment: 24 Oyo Lawmakers Sign Notice As State Assembly Levels 5 Allegations Against Deputy Gov - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 APC reportedly picks Kano Governor as Tinubu's running mate - Ganduje's support group claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
