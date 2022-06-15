Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 17.71% in May 2022- NBS — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria’s inflation rate increased to 17.71 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May. This is according to NBS Consumer Price Index(CPI) and Inflation Report May 2022 released in Abuja on Wednesday. The CPI ...

1 Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop regains freedom alongside his wife and driver - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Lagos tenant commits suicide after allegedly raping neighbour?s 16-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina hits Oyedepo for saying Buhari government is ‘the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria’ - Olajide TV, 14 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: What we'll do if Tinubu picks Christian running mate - Sheikh Ibrahim - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
7 2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina's refusal to step down for Lawan - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 ECOWAS pushes launch of single currency to 2027 - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
9 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
