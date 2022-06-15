Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria
News photo Sahara Reporters  - At least, 87 persons are in police custody for alleged terrorism, abductions, rape and culpable homicide in North-East Nigeria, SaharaReporters learnt on Wednesday.According to the Borno State Police command, some of the suspects arrested were found ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Borno Police Command parades 87 criminal suspects Vanguard News:
Borno Police Command parades 87 criminal suspects
Police arrests 154 suspects for various crimes in Borno The Guardian:
Police arrests 154 suspects for various crimes in Borno
Police arrests eight suspected kidnappers in Borno Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests eight suspected kidnappers in Borno
Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers Hope for Nigeria:
Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno — Daily Nigerian
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno Prompt News:
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno
Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Borno State The Eagle Online:
Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers in Borno State
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno News Breakers:
Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Borno


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 day ago
7 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 Impeachment: 24 Oyo Lawmakers Sign Notice As State Assembly Levels 5 Allegations Against Deputy Gov - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info