Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria Sahara Reporters - At least, 87 persons are in police custody for alleged terrorism, abductions, rape and culpable homicide in North-East Nigeria, SaharaReporters learnt on Wednesday.According to the Borno State Police command, some of the suspects arrested were found ...



News Credibility Score: 99%