Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Law professor laments about the state of Nigeria's economy after filling her car with N40K diesel
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A law professor has taken to Twitter to ask questions about the direction Nigeria is headed in after she spent N40K to put diesel in her car.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Law professor laments about the state of Nigeria’s economy after filling her car with N40K diesel
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian Professor On N400k Salary Laments After Buying N40k Worth Of Diesel For Car | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
I bought 50 liters of diesel for my car at the cost of N40,000 in Enugu - Law Professor Ngozi Ezeilo, laments
News Breakers:
Nigerian Professor On N400k Salary Laments After Buying N40k Worth Of Diesel For Car
Tori News:
Law Professor Bitterly Laments About The State Of Nigeria's Economy After Filling Her Car With N40K Diesel
More Picks
1
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs -
Legit,
21 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months -
The Will,
22 hours ago
9
FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
