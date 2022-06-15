Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Another 204 Boko Haram terrorists, families surrender to troops In Borno
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - At least 204 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members on Wednesday surrendered to troops of the Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State. The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its social media handles Wednesday. According to the army, the terrorists ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

