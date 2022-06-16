Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s FX reserves to fall, CBN plans $1.7bn arrears payment
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria’s forex exchange reserve will fall in 2022 as the Central Bank of Nigeria plans to clear about $1.7bn in FX backlog to foreigners and FX forward contracts, the World Bank has said.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

