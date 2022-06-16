Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Kelly is an overhyped average-looking girl” Daddy Freeze stirs drama online as he comes for viral TikTok star
Kemi Filani Blog  - Controversial media personality Iferinde Oladayo popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has stirred a drama online over his reaction to the famous Togolese TikTok star, Kelly. Kemi Filani recalls that Kelly, who is Bhadie Kelly on social media, had been ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 2023: Party’s Supreme,I’ll Work For Tinubu Same Way I Worked For Lawan – Sen. Orji Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 day ago
7 "Dem no born u well": Fan says as Omah Lay vows to yank Burna Boy off album - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Monkeypox Spreads To Lagos, Rivers, FCT, 12 States, Cases Now 36 – Nigerian Agency, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 Impeachment: 24 Oyo Lawmakers Sign Notice As State Assembly Levels 5 Allegations Against Deputy Gov - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
