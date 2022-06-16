Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I may be the next Senate President, says candidate who refused to step down for Lawan
News photo Daily Trust  - The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial District primaries, Bashir Sheriff Machina, says he may be the next Senate President.

19 hours ago
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
2 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
10 Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun - The Punch, 10 hours ago
