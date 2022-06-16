Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross
Correct NG
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross Okonkwo has finally cleared the air on his rumoured relationship with Saskay and efforts shippers made to bring them together.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
BBNaija reunion: I rejected N20m offer to be with Saskay, claims Cross
The Punch:
BBNaija reunion: Why I rejected N20m from 'CrossKay shippers' - Cross
The Info NG:
I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – BBNaija Cross reveals (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
I rejected a 20 million naira offer to be in a music video with Saskay — BBNaija Cross.
The Dabigal Blog:
I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross
Lailas News:
I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross
Naija on Point:
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross
Mojidelano:
BBNaija Reunion: Cross Claims He Rejected N20M To Commence Relationship With Saskay (Video)
Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Opens Up On Relationship With Saskay
Naija News:
BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Speaks On Relationship With Saskay
Tori News:
BBNaija Reunion: I Rejected N20m Offer To Be With Saskay - Cross
More Picks
1
Video: I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – Cross -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs -
Legit,
21 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months -
The Will,
22 hours ago
9
FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
