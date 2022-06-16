Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beyoncé Announces Release Date For New Album 'Renaissance'
The Guardian  - Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date of her forthcoming album "Renaissance." The "act i" of the 16-song project is scheduled to drop on July 29. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 pic.twitter.comZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022 The news of ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Beyonce Releases Date For New 16-song Project ‘Renaissance"‘ American singer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has revealed the title and release date of her forthcoming project “Renaissance.” According to music streaming platform, Tidal on Twitter, Vanguard News:
Beyonce Releases Date For New 16-song Project ‘Renaissance"‘ American singer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has revealed the title and release date of her forthcoming project “Renaissance.” According to music streaming platform, Tidal on Twitter,
Beyonce Returns With New Album The Punch:
Beyonce Returns With New Album 'Renaissance' Beyonce is back with a new album, "Renaissance", due on July 29 -- her first since 2016.
Beyoncé reveals the release date for her upcoming album Mp3 Bullet:
Beyoncé reveals the release date for her upcoming album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Renaissance’ News Breakers:
Beyoncé Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Renaissance’


   More Picks
1 BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Speaks On Relationship With Saskay - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
2 Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs - Legit, 24 hours ago
7 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
9 Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info