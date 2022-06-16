Beyoncé Announces Release Date For New Album 'Renaissance' The Guardian - Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date of her forthcoming album "Renaissance." The "act i" of the 16-song project is scheduled to drop on July 29. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 pic.twitter.comZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022 The news of ...



