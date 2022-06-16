Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate/ Black Market Rate Today, 16th June, 2022
Gist Lovers  - Wednesday, 15th June: This is the news about the Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate.Read GISTLOVER’S update on the official dollar rate in nigeria as well as Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC) rates, and CBN ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at N420.50 Daily Trust:
Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at N420.50
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Thur. June 16, 2022) Biz Watch Nigeria:
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Thur. June 16, 2022)
Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50 — NEWSVERGE
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate, June 16, 2022 Investor King:
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate, June 16, 2022
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 16th June 2022 Naija News:
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 16th June 2022


