Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Ben Bruce has called on President Buhari to declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue.

 

In a tweet shared on his handle this morning, Bruce said if

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Tackle Fuel Subsidy Lest Rich, Poor Nigerians Die, Murray-Bruce Urges Buhari ==== Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to tackle the issue of fuel subsidy, else Nigerians suffer ...
