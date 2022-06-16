Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi
News photo Legit  - Father Ejike Mbaka has been called out on social media for his comment about Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi whom he called a stingy youngman.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians blast Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi The Nation:
Nigerians blast Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi
Nigerians knock Mbaka over The Punch:
Nigerians knock Mbaka over 'stingy man' comments on Peter Obi
Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi Vanguard News:
Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi
See How Nigerians Are Reating To Fr Mbaka’s Comment About Peter Obi Being Stingy Naija Loaded:
See How Nigerians Are Reating To Fr Mbaka’s Comment About Peter Obi Being Stingy
Nigerians knock Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi Nigerian Eye:
Nigerians knock Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi
Fr. Mbaka Receives Blow Over ‘Stingy Youngman’ Comment On Peter Obi The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fr. Mbaka Receives Blow Over ‘Stingy Youngman’ Comment On Peter Obi
Nigerians Drag Father Mbaka On Social Media Over “Stingy Youngman” Comment On Peter Obi (Details below) Edujandon:
Nigerians Drag Father Mbaka On Social Media Over “Stingy Youngman” Comment On Peter Obi (Details below)
2023: Peter Obi is stingy, can’t be Nigeria’s president – Mbaka News Breakers:
2023: Peter Obi is stingy, can’t be Nigeria’s president – Mbaka


   More Picks
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
2 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
6 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info