News at a Glance
Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi
Legit
- Father Ejike Mbaka has been called out on social media for his comment about Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi whom he called a stingy youngman.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Nigerians blast Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi
The Punch:
Nigerians knock Mbaka over 'stingy man' comments on Peter Obi
Vanguard News:
Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi
Naija Loaded:
See How Nigerians Are Reating To Fr Mbaka’s Comment About Peter Obi Being Stingy
Nigerian Eye:
Nigerians knock Mbaka over ‘stingy man’ comments on Peter Obi
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fr. Mbaka Receives Blow Over ‘Stingy Youngman’ Comment On Peter Obi
Edujandon:
Nigerians Drag Father Mbaka On Social Media Over “Stingy Youngman” Comment On Peter Obi (Details below)
News Breakers:
2023: Peter Obi is stingy, can’t be Nigeria’s president – Mbaka
More Picks
1
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
2
Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident -
Prompt News,
13 hours ago
6
Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
