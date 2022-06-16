Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury predicts heavyweight rematch
Daily Post  - Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, has predicted Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s rematch with Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah SuperDome in Saudi Arabia later this year.

