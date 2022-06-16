Super Star Odion Ighalo, Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today (Photos) Naija Loaded - Once a Red, always a Red: Odion Ighalo, former Manchester United and Super Eagles striker, celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Odion Jude Ighalo is a Nigerian striker who plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and for the Nigerian national team.



