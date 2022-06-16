Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele
News photo Daily Post  - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Thursday, said the 2023 general election may not hold due to the lingering insecurity in the country.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

