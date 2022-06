2 arraigned for alleged stealing of N9m Rolex wristwatch — NEWSVERGE News Verge - Two men, Yetunde Awaye, 37, and Mohammed Afisu, 41, who allegedly stole a Rolex chronometer wristwatch worth nine million Naira, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are standing trial ...



News Credibility Score: 70%