News at a Glance
Househelp caught on CCTV footage trying to suffocate her colleague four days after she was employed in Abuja (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A househelp has been sacked after being caught in a CCTV footage trying to suffocate another colleague.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Housemaid captured on CCTV trying to suffocate colleague days after employment in Abuja (Videos)
Olajide TV:
Househelp caught on CCTV footage trying to suffocate her colleague four days after she was employed in Abuja (video)
Naija Parrot:
Househelp sacked after being caught on CCTV trying to suffocate her colleagues days after she was employed in Abuja (Video)
Tori News:
Househelp Caught On CCTV Trying To Suffocate Her Colleague Four Days After She Was Employed in Abuja (Video)
More Picks
1
BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Speaks On Relationship With Saskay -
Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
2
Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
4
Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs -
Legit,
24 hours ago
7
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
8
Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
9
Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
10
Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
