Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Did Father Mbaka Actually Say Peter Obi Will Never Become Nigeria’s President? Check Out This Video And Find Out (Video below)
Edujandon  - Controversial Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka has described the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi as a dream that will never come to pass. Father Mbaka made the declaration during his weekly prayer meeting on Wednesday. The popular Catholic Priest ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Peter Obi can never be president, by Father Mbaka The Nation:
Why Peter Obi can never be president, by Father Mbaka
Peter Obi Cannot Be President, He Is A Stingy Man- Father Mbaka Mojidelano:
Peter Obi Cannot Be President, He Is A Stingy Man- Father Mbaka
Osmek News:
Peter Obi support team replies Ejike Mbaka over the  stingy man comment
2023: Father Mbaka Is Now A Yahoo Yahoo Priest - Doctor Cries Out Over His Attack On Peter Obi Tori News:
2023: Father Mbaka Is Now A Yahoo Yahoo Priest - Doctor Cries Out Over His Attack On Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Speaks On Relationship With Saskay - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
4 Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian man declared wanted in US for allegedly killing a lady after searching 'How to Be a Serial Killer' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' on Google - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate moves to establish financial aid scheme for students - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Watch video of moment Portable called out Burna Boy over the use of his slangs - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs 17.7% , Highest In 11 Months - The Will, 24 hours ago
9 FEC approves N90.8bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road, airport equipment - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info